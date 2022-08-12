A talented young boy has received praises from people on social media after converting a bicycle to a bike

In a trending video, the new bike owner rode his innovation to a nearby fuel station to fill up the tank

Social media users who never thought that such conversion could be made are current celebrating him

A smart black boy has earned massive accolades online after showing off his recent innovation.

The young boy built a moving bike using some parts of a bicycle and scrap metals.

A viral video shows him at a fuel station filling up his tank. In the process, a stunned eye witness walked up to him to ask questions about is innovation and he responded just like a big man.

Talented boy converts bicycle to okada Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

The video has surprised people on social media who praised Africans as a whole for having great talents.

Social media users hail talented boy

Wisdom officials said:

"This is very creative."

Cute_hannasey wrote:

"Wow this is so beautiful. I just dey wonder wetin my own talent be."

Julius_samuel__ reacted:

"When I see blacks like this with so much talent, i get so happy. I wish he gets the support he needs cause this is huge."

Adedamola__ added:

"He is a rare genius. Not anyone can do this."

Watch the video below:

16-yr-old Nigerian boy converts his bicycle to okada using generator engine, says he spent N30k, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 16-year-old teenager, Adewale Quoyim, is a testament to how great a person’s imagination could be.

He converted his bicycle into a motorcycle all by himself without being helped. Speaking with BBC News Pidgin in an interview, he said people told him he cannot use a generator engine as a motorbike engine. When that was going to dampen his determination, his father encouraged him.

Now that he is riding his creation to several places, he said the same people are surprised that he made it work. The SS3 student stated that he started learning mechanical work when he became an apprentice at just 10 years old.

Source: Legit.ng