The dream of a kid, Zizou, which he has been nurturing since he was five years old finally become a reality

Zizou asked Roger Federer to keep playing so that he can one day match him on a lawn as a professional tennis player

The tennis champion promised and kept it as he showed up many years after in his white short and shirt to play Zizou

A kid, Zizou, was five years old when he met a tennis champion, Roger Federer, at a press conference. At the event, the star made a promise to him.

Reading from a piece of paper in a video, the five-year-old made an emotional request as he asked Federer to kept playing for more eight to nine years so they can get in the same match when he finally goes pro.

Great dream achieved

The lawn tennis hero promised him he would not retire early. Years after that meeting, Federer surprised the kid.

Zizou was amazed as the celebrated athlete came in with his sports wears and bat to play the kid. They both had fun as the crowd cheered and got entertained.

