A Nigerian teenager, Adewale Quoyim, has narrated how he converted a generator engine to serve as that of a motorbike on a bicycle

The SS3 student who spent N30,000 on the whole process said he had a hard time finishing it as there was nobody to help

Sixteen-year-old Adewale revealed that people who never believed he could achieve the conversion are now celebrating him

A 16-year-old teenager, Adewale Quoyim, is a testament to how great a person’s imagination could be. He converted his bicycle into a motorcycle all by himself.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin in an interview, he said people told him he cannot use a generator engine as a motorbike engine.

The teenager spent N30,000 on the conversion. Photo source: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

His father encouraged him

When that was going to dampen his determination, his father encouraged him. Now that he is riding his creation, he said the same people are surprised that he made it work.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The SS3 student stated that he started learning mechanical work when he became an apprentice at 10 years old.

Adewale revealed that the conversion idea became necessary when he needed a motorbike but could not afford one.

How he did it

He dismantled a generator set. While the half engine of the set is sitting at the pedal, the tank is placed between the bicycle seat and the handrail.

Adewale stated that he spent a total amount of N30,000 for the conversion. The teenager bought the engine as a scrap. He placed it on automatic to do away with the need for a clutch.

The teenager added that the conversion was hard because there was nobody to ask for direction.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Saikou Fofana said:

"Wonderful idea may God bless you and u become future engineer. Good talent keep it up..."

Adewale Oyebade said:

"Great mind. Waa jo mi. But next time make you use the electrical part of the generator with 12 volt battery. That one go save money well well. You no need to dey buy fuel and he no go pollute environment."

Tonye Pepple said:

"Amazing so much talent in Africa. Nice one bro. More grace."

C Man Emmi said:

"Everything is possible if you believe in yourself. (BBC) please, I need this guy phone number from you people so that I can send him money. I live in Germany."

Nigerian man built car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who became popular online after building a sports car prototype said many people thought he was mad.

Amalu Chikamso said when he was building his first prototype, he was always going from one dump to another searching for materials. That made people question his sanity.

The man said he knows almost all the dustbins in Enugu state as he scoured them for scraps from morning till evening.

Source: Legit.ng