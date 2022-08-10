Emotional reactions have trailed a touching video of a young hawker saying prayers by the roadside

In the short clip, the lad knelt before his wares and said his prayers silently without minding that he was being stared at by fellow hawkers

Social media users shared their thoughts on the boy's action as many prayed for his success in life

A video of a young Nigerian hawker praying on his knees on the road has got netizens talking.

The short video shared by @ifybest84 on TikTok started with the boy on his knees with heads bowed as he said prayers silently.

The young hawker knelt to pray on the road. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ifybest84

Source: UGC

He did this with his wares before him.

Two other hawkers believed to be acquaintances of the lad watched as he prayed. They appeared to be waiting for him to finish so they could all hawk together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As soon as the lad was done, he got up and carried his wares.

Watch the video below:

Netizens got emotional

Kimmberly said:

"This one touch me deep ......u will make it guy , may God bless our businesses and family."

Blessing Atim Samuel said:

"I will start this habit of praying if he can pray in this kind situation then who am i not to pray."

Adah Leo said:

"Mercy Lord, your children need daily bread as you have promised to provide as we search."

Terry West said:

"I remember my days in ph selling pure water along trans amadi bridge God is so great ."

Sinclair said:

"You made me remember my past life bro may God hear you. it's not easy."

manny_lv said:

"And that's why they finish their market and makes a lot from it."

Nigerian kid hawking spotted doing his school assignment by the roadside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kid hawker was recorded doing his homework by the roadside.

In the clip, the boy placed his tray of plantain in front of a deserted building as he set down to work on his school's assignment.

When the man who recorded him asked him what he was doing, the boy in a low-fearful tone with his book in his hand said that he was working on his homework.

Ogwu revealed that it would not be the first time he would be seeing the young boy around his school, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike.

Source: Legit.ng