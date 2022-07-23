Two women staff of an eatery in Amsterdam couldn't contain their excitement after recognising singer Davido

The Stand Strong crooner had rocked a hood and black outfit in a bid to pull a disguise but was not successful

One of the ladies couldn't help but scream while the other boldly enquired about the singer's kids like a concerned family member

An emerging video showing moment two staff of an eatery in Amsterdam discovered singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has gone viral.

A caption on the clip reposted by @lindaikejiofficial on Instagram indicated that Davido had rocked the disguise as hunger forced him to step out at 5:37 am and call at a McDonald's fast food in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The ladies were starstruck. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiofficial, @davido

Source: Instagram

As a disguise, the singer could be seen in an all-black outfit and had a cap and hood on.

One of the ladies in blue long sleeves quickly referred to Davido as 'Papa Imade' while ordering him to take off his hood so she can see his face properly.

Upon confirmation, the other staff screamed for joy and had to be held by the first lady who urged her not to shout and that she should go and bring a phone.

While the second lady struggled to take a picture with him, the lady in blue sleeves continued to engage Davido and enquired about his kids.

The singer maintained calm as he chewed a snack while responding to the bold lady.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@saintz_snow said:

"That lady is talking as if davido na her nephew or younger brother .. papa Ifeanyi commot that thing joor."

@clemsfire_ said:

"I hate Davido before but i come to realise that the more i hate the guy the more I'm loving him. U got to love Davido makachi."

@sound._god said:

"It's the " comot this cap na , time no dey , na him , na him , na him , OOOOOOH , go bring phone , make we snap" for me."

@n.o.b.l.e.s.o.n said:

"Na the "papa ifeanyi comot this thing na you" crack me Davido dey disguise, them catch am."

@samson4lyfe said:

"Jess take a good look at how they are freely communicating with him but if na one "ESKELEBE TI O LEBEBE aka ODOGWU " and "SHE TELL ME SAY aka MACHALA " them for no see them touch sef."

