A young groom maintained a serious look at his wedding ceremony as his wife danced with great energy in a viral video

The seated man looked straight, watching his bride put up an entertaining show for many at the ceremony

Many people who reacted to the viral clip wondered what could be going through the mind of the groom as some tried to hazard a guess

A short video has shown the serious look a groom had on as his bride danced to Mavin's Overd*ose song. He stayed seated, resting his chin on his hand.

The wife and other ladies smashed the dancefloor with great happiness as the song kept playing. In her black gown, the lady made some energetic moves.

The husband kept looking as his wife demonstrated all manner of moves. Photo source: TikTok/@luvelyminash0

Source: UGC

Happy bride

Ladies around the new wife sang the Overdo*se chorus in a very loud voice as they became her hype men. The happy expression on the wife's face reflects her joy

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

icekiss said:

"I done use my money buy problem."

Priscilla said:

"he's wondering if it's too early to divorce."

funmi said:

"The loan he took to do the Wedding!"

Ture said:

"He’s thinking over our years of dating I never saw this, boom marriage day a new character pops up."

Ahiate Divine said:

"He dey think how e go dey hold ring light for her and give her better angle."

princessdammy__ said:

"Man is tired already, he just want to lie in bed n sleep."

Gozanga Hellen said:

"He is wondering whether she’s the innocent woman he went to marry."

user4678263483261 said:

"my guy is calculating how much he has spent and will have to spend."

Source: Legit.ng