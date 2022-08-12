A cute oyinbo man recently arrived in Nigeria to tie the knot with the love of his love, a Yoruba lady

A video from their traditional wedding shows a Yoruba lady teaching the white man and his friends to prostrate

Reacting to the heartwarming video, social media users have expressed their love for the Yoruba culture

A video of an oyinbo man and his friends prostrating during a traditional wedding ceremony has gone viral online.

It was gathered that the oyinbo man fell in love with a pretty Yoruba lady and after dating for some time, he decided to make it official.

During the traditional wedding ceremony, he rocked his native attire and he was spotted learning how to prostrate alongside his white friends who were with him.

Oyinbo man prostrates during wedding Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Another part of the video shows the man struggling to speak Yoruba language after being asked by the host to state his intentions for the bride in Yoruba.

Video stirs hilarious reactions

The sweet video has gone viral online with several people sharing their thoughts.

Mr_funny_eze1 said:

"Nice sir waiting for the day you will repost my video."

Josephtrigger10 wrote:

"One of Yoruba's sweet culture I love prostrating to marry You your friends and the entire people that comes to seek the woman from her family!."

Kelvin_masee asked:

"Love na your mate?"

Badmanbface reacted:

"The guy says Mio bebe fe ."

Ogeaneke said:

"This is good! Rest pple’s culture no mata ur tribe or country."

Markbenedict192 commented:

"I love this idea of my people selling our culture to westerners as they came here and sold their Christian religion to us, now, it's our time to sell our culture and tradition to them. Moreover, they have no option than to accept it in good faith like we did to theirs."

Amy_a.a wrote:

"They don carry Oyinbo go where he no know ."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video captured online has shown the moment Olusegun Obasanjo taught his grandson how to greet.

Apparently, the young boy paid a visit to his grandfather, Obasanjo, and greeted him in a casual manner.

Olusegun Obasanjo was not happy with his method of greeting and he took it upon himself to teach the young boy how to greet properly.

