Former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, recently taught his grandson to prostrate properly

This was after the young boy greeted him in a casual manner without prostrating in line with the culture of the yorubas

Olusegun made the boy lie down flat on the ground to prostrate properly before telling him to stand to his feet

A viral video captured online has shown the moment Olusegun Obasanjo taught his grandson how to greet.

Apparently, the young boy paid a visit to his grandfather and greeted him in a casual manner.

Olusegun Obasanjo was not happy with his method of greeting and he took it upon himself to teach the young boy how to greet properly.

Obasanjo teaches son to prostrate Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, he asked the boy to lie down and prostrate. The young boy obeyed his grandfather and prostrated properly.

Social media users share their thoughts

Tripple_b_collections said:

"Yoruba and respect na 5/6 no try rubbish oo."

Geenafoodiesandspice stated:

" that was fun to watch. Sha don’t break his spinal cord Grandpa ."

Shadesofliz_ noted:

"Love him ."

Tombleen asked:

"Na fight?."

Official_soicm remarked:

"Respect your elders ."

Ceyejay wrote:

"He go break his arm oo."

Sohigh_xy noted:

"Our culture must be preserved by fire by force Nice one General."

Official_slimscrilla commented:

"Obj is stronger than hand dey shake head dey shake ."

Joanodenu reacted:

"This is funny to watch, guy don’t want to prostrate."

Realken44 said:

"Baba get too much energy sha."

Officialking.carlos stated:

"One of the greatest developer Nigeria has ever had."

Janded_c said:

"Tinubu come and see how energetic your mate be."

Watch the video shared by @instablog9ja below:

Amazing moment son prostrated for mum after returning from school, video stirs lovely reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother in the UK known as Hameerah Giwa-Razaq on TikTok has in a video shown the moment her son prostrated for her.

In the clip, the kid and his sibling returned from school and were rushing in with the mother holding the door open.

Before the kid ran past his mother, he went down on all fours and greeted her in a way that reflected the Yoruba culture of respect. People thanked the mother for teaching her children the culture even while they are not in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng