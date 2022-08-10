A young Nigerian man shared a photo of the Mexican passport he got for his newborn and stirred mixed reactions

Many people who were ignorant of the travelling opportunities that come with such a passport condemned his move

Among those who reacted to his photo were social media users who said he indeed a gave his child a good gift

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Kingkuti_ in a post on Sunday, August 7, shared how he gave his newborn a gift.

Sharing a photo where he placed a Mexican passport in the baby's hand, he said:

"He would wake up one day to tell us Thank you."

Many people wondered if Mexico is better than Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

A better future

The Nigerian man revealed that he was so glad with what he has done, suggesting it is a way of giving the kid a better life.

His post stirred mixed reactions from people as some wondered if Nigeria has gone so bad for a Mexican passport to matter. There were also those who said that nobody has the right to criticise what the father did for his son.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@iamgutsyjames said:

"Mexicans re refugee in the United States...someone balance me real quick ...not Mexico God abeg o."

@Bashir_GS said:

"Nigeria is so done to the extent people are running to Mexico and even becoming citizens."

@Iamsamuelville said:

"Telemundo and Hollywood have messed a lot of these woke peeps to not rate Mexico."

@stanley6037407 said:

"Mexico passport na passport na same rubbish like nigeria passport my brother."

@iSlimfit said:

"The comments… Nigerians are a special breed. Too loud in ignorance."

@Sir_Ghost00 said:

"Congratulations Kuti ...dual citizenship is extremely necessary for our kids."

@Nkwobi_Freshnez said:

"Silly human beings that haven't crossed Nigerian border before or even gotten National ID card, talk more of Nigerian Passport are in the comment section exhibiting their uchu... If e easy, get Ghana passport or Togo own sef.."

