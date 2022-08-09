A Nigerian man from Efon Laaye, Ekiti state has relocated to the United States of America, USA for his PhD pursuit

The young man named Olajuyin Olaleye Ebenezer will be studying at the University of Maine under a fully funded scholarship

Olajuyin could not wait to share his huge excitement and some cool photos to celebrate his movement abroad

Olajuyin Olaleye Ebenezer has taken to Twitter to share his excitement after moving abroad to further his studies.

According to a tweet he shared, he will be commencing his PhD studies at the University of Maine, USA.

Oajuyin story has inspired many people on Twitter. Photo credit: @OlajuyinE.

Source: Twitter

Happiness serenades the air

Olajuyin's studies are covered under a fully funded scholarship, making the good news he shared all the more exciting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote on Twitter:

"From Efon Alaaye to United States of America. Fully funded PhD Biomedical Sciences (University of Maine) United States of America."

See his post below:

Nigerians on Twitter congratulate him

As soon as he shared his inspirational testimony, many Nigerians on Twitter took to the comment section to shower him with congratulatory comments. See some of the comments below:

@BashEya said:

"Congratulations Olajuyin. Please may I DM you? UofMaine is a school I’m interested. I’ll appreciate your input in helping me put a strong application."

@prereloluwa commented:

"Congratulations sir. I covet the wisdom, intentionality, decision-making and grace that worked for you. Congratulations again sir."

@bamisaye_seyi said:

"Proud of you Leye. Waiting for your next feat! We move."

@UmeloPeculiar reacted:

"Congratulations. I wish you best of luck in the US. What’s it like living in Maine?"

@KingAdeoluwa commented:

"As village people no stop you... Soon, I'll share my own testimony too."

@Ngwoke_Ifeanyi reacted:

"Congratulations Bro. It was worth all the efforts."

@Yusuf_Remmy said:

"Congratulations sir. Lautech is proud of you. Medical lab sci department is proud of you."

Lady travels to Germany for her masters

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady traveled out of the country and shared her success story online.

The lady identified as Chidimma Ngameduru moved to Germany for her master's degree.

She said her story is an inspiration and said it was a dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng