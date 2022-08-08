Shine Ya Eyes star Pere Egbi has taken to social media with a post suggesting that he might be supporting Groovy

Hours after Beauty’s outburst, Pere said he feels the urge to add Groovy to his list of favs for the Level Up season

Pere’s post stirred mixed reactions from his fans and followers in the online community with some of them encouraging him to support Groovy

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi, appears to be paying close attention to the ongoing season of the reality show.

Amid the drama from Beauty's outburst after the Saturday party, Pere took to his Twitter page with a post letting people know that he wants to consider supporting Groovy.

Pere to support Groovy. Photo: @pereegbiofficial/@groovyandbeautyupdates

Source: Instagram

Recall that Groovy had maintained an impressive level of decorum amid his heated argument with his in-house lover, Beauty.

“After tonight, I feel the urge to add Groovy to my list of favs this year,” the Shine Ya Eyes star wrote on his Twitter page.

Social media users react

@MissYemK said:

"That's how many of us add Whitemoney as our favorite when you constantly bullied him o."

@shallypatra1 said:

"Urge keeadd immediately general,the guy is lovely and calm."

@oludemioluwole1 said:

"His composure dey fear the ogbanje wey dey beauty body ."

@itz_lydo said:

"The guy too chill no be small! He is too calm. Make He sha go cry for inside bathroom, Modella don hint am, the fastest route."

@Hamokstitches said:

"Abeg he deserves it....he's every woman dream of Man someone calm as dat, he's ready to do anything for his partner but so sad Beauty didn't know his value."

@iam_maxzy1 said:

"He be like say u go enter bbn house again this one that u're always commenting on everything."

Beauty receives strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Level Up housemate, Beauty received her first warning strike in the 2022 Big Brother Naija house.

This came as a result of the heated confrontation that happened between the ex-beauty queen and Ilebaye in which she removed the latter's wig.

Acknowledging her role in the heated incident, Ilebaye was issued a warning for not respecting Beauty's boundaries.

Source: Legit.ng