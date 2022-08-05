Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs was recently honoured by the board of directors of the AVRS

Actress Monalisa Chinda flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from the award presentation ceremony

Jacobs' wife, Joke Silva was also present at the private ceremony to show support for her doting husband

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs was recently spotted out and about again weeks after his grand 80th birthday party.

This time around, the movie icon was at the Glover Hall in Lagos where he was honoured by the board of directions of the Audio Visual Rights Society (AVRS).

Olu Jacobs receives AVRS award. Photo: @monalisacode/@mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

Actress Monalisa Chinda who was at the ceremony alongside industry colleagues like Yemi Solade, Ejike Asiegbu, Mahmood Ali-Balogun among others, shared pictures on Instagram.

Veteran actress Joke Silva equally stepped out to share the beautiful and special moment with her darling husband.

Sharing the post, Chinda wrote:

"That moment when I felt a stirring surge of emotions when we all (the board of directors of AVRS) Audio Visual Rights Society handed an award of Honors to Uncle Olu Jacobs and Aunty Joke Jacobs … at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island. It was beautiful…God bless Uncle Olu …many more years to come Sir."

See her post below:

Social media users react

ifydennis said:

"Very right.❤️ Celebrate him now wen he dey alive❤️. Congratulations Sir ."

daevengelist said:

"Amazing icon. I do pray for the Lord to heal and strengthen you sir in Jesus name."

jemusbae said:

"Awww Nice. As it should,give people their flowers whole they are still here."

ngozinzegwu said:

" Congratulations Sir for breaking all the barriers of success Uncle Olu."

bles.sing5591 said:

"As it should! Let’s celebrate the living rather than the dead."

bjkelly12 said:

"Chai. A legend you are sir. How I wish we can be young forever. Guys try marry woman way go love ❤️ you till the end of time."

