Popular TikTok celebrity, Kelly, has finally dished out a warning to those criticizing her over her contents on the app

Recently, some people on TikTok have been advising her to quit the app since she only showcases same dancing style

Kelly, in her response, warned people to stop telling her to 'rest' because she has been on the app for a long time

Popular controversial TikTok celebrity, Kelly, has warned all her trolls on the app to leave her alone.

Kelly has been trending massively on TikTok over her signature dance move and whining of waist.

While several men expressed their interest to be with her, ladies on the other hand, tried to mimick her signature dance moves.

TikTok star, Kelly, sends message to trolls Photo Credit: PytKelly

However, in the past few days, many people got tired of seeing her dancing same style and they advised her to leave the app or find something else to do.

This has agitated the young lady who took to her official account to dish out a warning to all her trolls.

Kelly, in her message, made it clear that she has been on the app for a long time and is not leaving for anybody no matter what they say.

She further warned everyone to stop telling her to 'rest' because she won't.

In her words:

"Please or abeg (as y'all say) stop telling me to rest. I have been on TikTok before you all even knew I existed."

TikTok users react to Kelly's post

@ifychido4 said:

"But u need rest,...u are stressed up ."

@marygold377 stated:

"What going on nobody is talking about Kelly again even comment self ."

@phavex commented:

"Just ignore them. They didn’t buy you your phone, nor are they paying your bills."

@z.a.z.i_01 noted:

"I just taya o ..... she dey this TikTok ever since we even know say she dey exist.... so all those haters go rest instead."

@otunaredayo wrote:

"I saw that there is a change to your dance step which is good."

@dademigod7 remarked:

"This girl no ask for the attention for the place Nd she still no Dey find una attention.She just Dey do her thing.leave her alone ."

@emeka_jennifer added:

"D fact that she stopped trending doesn’t mean she should close down her tiktok account."

Watch the video below:

