A Nigerian lady has advised people on how to check if they have been paid on popular app, TikTok

In a viral video, she told her followers the procedures to check their account balance and people applauded her

Social media users have showered praises on her with several people seeking her help to make money on the app

For some time now, popular app, TikTok, has grown to become one of the reigning social media platforms.

While some people enjoy the app because of the 'cruise contents' from users, some others are more interested in enjoying the financial benefits.

Moments ago, a Nigerian lady identified as Kuddy Dynasty informed people how to check their account balance on TikTok and the video impressed many people on the app.

Nigerian lady educates fans about TikTok Photo Credit: @kuddydynasty

Source: UGC

In the video, she revealed how to know when you've been gifted money and when TikTok pays you.

Using her personal TikTok profile as an example, the smart lady showed fans how to check their balance step by step.

TikTok users react to Kuddy's post

@ihunanyakanu said:

"Wow beautiful thanks sweetie sister."

@vicann.n stated:

"Please do a video on how to withdraw or transfer it to your account ."

@instructor__alison noted:

"Chaiiiiiii...e come be like say na only me wey no dy serious with my life."

@esthermatthew793 reacted:

"I love your sincerity and for always helping us new tiktokers. God bless you ma."

@homeofdog2 wrote:

"Thank you very much for the update you sent to me."

@nnamdi302 commented:

"Sister plz am interested i chick my own i hv no money yet plz show me hw to mike d money."

@crowzy30 commented:

"Am ma interested...I wanna learn how am ma make money on TikTok smiles I heard about this so many times but I ain't gone too far about its ...."

