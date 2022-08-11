A woman has spoken about how she was nearly scammed by a yahoo boy who wanted her to buy coins for him

The woman said that despite her refusing to do so, the person pressed on, asking her to open PayPal for him

Many social media users who reacted to the video expressed mixed reactions to the clip as some wanted to know more

A woman has gone online in a short video to raise an alert that yahoo boys are on TikTok, using a new method to scam people.

He said that they would start by asking for one's number, after which they would go ahead to beg people living abroad to help them to buy some TikTok coins with the promise of remitting the money into their Nigerian accounts.

I lied my PayPal was suspended

The woman revealed that after she refused to get the coins for a person, he then made a request of helping him to open a PayPal account.

She said everything she said in the video happened to her and she had to lie to the man her PayPal was suspended.

According to the woman, the person kept pestering her to use her details to open either a foreign bank account or PayPal for him; requests the woman said "no" to.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cat T. Ola Ola said:

"why would anyone start conversation like that with person u never meet live."

Imo Lilian said:

"I don't even have time to talk to anyone."

Gloria Nwadi said:

"not only Yahoo Boys all the guys from Rikers Isand jail are on tiktok too."

osas said:

"Na people wey dey look for husband or boyfriend dey answer them. I don't even respond to them. instant block."

Lanrewaju said:

"Screenshot the chat and upload it let we all see you are saying the truth ma."

Waltyno said:

"sister you are very right. one of them pretend to be a lady pilot lives Malaysia but she is from UK and she a mother of one."

ehisman said:

"not only on toktok they are everywhere. we just pray we don't fall into there hands."

Mr 2 talk said:

"there is no need of coming here to say it just block the person case close no be only Nigeria dey do yahoo."

