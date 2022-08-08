A four-year-old kid danced in front of her father after her school vacated as she performed to a gospel song

The girl's father focused on the kid's end of the term results even as she kept dancing to the Christian song

Many people who reacted to the video said that the kid is probably overjoyed because she will not have to wake up early during her holiday

A short video has shown the moment a mother recorded her kid dancing as her husband concentrated on the child's results.

A gospel song played in the background as the kid raised her hands up in the air to celebrate. The father had a toddler in one of his hands.

Many people said that the kid's dance is quite funny. Photo source: TikTok/@anitahssanyu1

Source: UGC

She looks cute

People who reacted to the video said that the man's seriousness as he focused on the paper made them really laugh hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The kid made hand gestures that interpreted the song very well. The way she did it made look so cute.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mercy empire said:

"mood when nobody is gonna disturb u for school every morning for a while."

Ruthycarter said:

"passing is a blessing."

user7298941047082 said:

"the baby is like, having her as a big sister is going to be a long crazy journey."

peterfog2 said:

"she's definitely a young adult."

RashiminDoryn20 said:

"Straight to ma status, this is sooo beautiful."

bulwakimken said:

"De joy is too much and de level ov seriousness de papa is exhibiting."

Tumwebaze Precious said:

"May God continue to bless her with wisdom."

hajara said:

"May God bless you baby gal, you put big smile on my face."

Student and man danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the handle @charlesginus_ on TikTok shared a video showing him dancing with a student on the road.

In the clip, the boy was walking by the road, looking downcast. Immediately @charlesginus_ saw the student, he ran to his front with his Bluetooth speaker and challenged him to a dance.

Without hesitation, the boy joined in, bursting some fast leg moves. Many people said that the kid understood what was expected of him.

Source: Legit.ng