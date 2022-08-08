A video has shown the hilarious moment a little boy tried to walk like an elderly man whom he saw on the road

After running away from him at first, the little boy paused a little and then mimicked his walking step in a funny manner

The video has stirred massive reactions online as people share their thoughts about the incident

A little boy was standing by the roadside when he saw an old man walking in a way that seemed strange to him.

He quickly ran away and stood at one corner while the old man passed without turning his head to see the little boy.

As soon as the elderly man passed, the little boy came forward and began to mimick the elderly man's walking step.

Little boy mimicks old man Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, he bent his body downwards and walked perfectly like the old man. The video was shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions trail video of little boy mimicking old man

Saint_samara said:

"The man supposed turn back and chase him ."

Moore__vibez stated:

"Omo werey."

Joylyntom reacted:

"Why did he run on the first place this child is gistlover now we know."

Pipicouture remarked:

"All the children won’t kee somebody."

Officialemmanuel134 stated:

"Fear fear child."

Elle_dapsy wrote:

"Portable pikin."

Wolphieee_x added:

"Is it cute that the kid made mockery of the old man through mimicry due to ignorance? No! Can he be corrected and taught right? Yes!"

Watch the video below:

Cute little girl causes stir, uses oyinbo voice to mimick Ola Of Lagos in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular car hype man, Ola of Lagos, has shared a video of an amazingly talented girl who talked and acted like him.

The girl identified with the Instagram handle, @zahralicious8 used her cute foreign accent to hype cars the same way Ola does. The girl was walking past a place where there were plenty of exotic cars with her parents.

She suddenly stopped and asked that her dad continue recording. She then announced her intention to act like Ola of Lagos. She went ahead to pull off the hilarious actions Ola does when in the midst of cars. Her hype video has made plenty of people happy on Instagram with some saying she is properly trained unlike some girls her age.

Source: Legit.ng