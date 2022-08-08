A beautiful oyinbo lady recently paid a visit to a Nigerian man, Mayor, at his house in the 'trenches'

In the viral video, the lady was seen in the company of the young man and some of his friends who accompanied him

While sharing the video on popular app, TikTok, the young man expressed his excitement about his oyinbo guest

A Nigerian man identified as @mayorkunstudio on TikTok has shared a video of an oyinbo lady who visited him.

According to him, the lady came all the way from abroad to the 'trenches' just to see him.

In the video which he shared via his account, the lady was spotted walking down a narrow stick alongside some of his friends who came along with them.

At a point, she acted like she was about to cry and her face changed. She expressed fears of falling down but Mayor encouraged her to keep on moving.

She heeded his advice and the end part of the video shows her smiling and acting so excited about the entire visit.

Sharing the video on TikTok, Mayor wrote:

"She came from abroad to the trenches to look for me."

TikTok users react to the video

@1x_terrybolex said:

"Gimme small powder brr ."

@tobbyloba519 stated:

"Is the welcome home for me ✅."

@mariamoluwakemi44 wrote:

"Cut soap for me guy."

@i_am_starbee reacted:

"So pretty"

@joke_kaima added:

"She is so beautiful. Abeg make una hold am well make she no fall. If not una don buy serious market be that o."

Watch the video below:

