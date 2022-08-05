Ize Sezuo Azziza, the girl from Kogi state who came 3rd in the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championship has received a huge reward

The girl was received and honoured by the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello who offered him a scholarship worth N15 million

Apart from that, the girl also got an extra N1 million for her effort while her coach and teammates received N1.5 million each

For coming 3rd in the Nigerian National Table Tennis Championship, Ize Sezuo Azziza has received the sum of N15m for her scholarship.

Ize who is from Kogi state received the generous reward from Governor Yahaya Bello after she clinched the 3rd spot.

Ize clinched the 3rd position in the tennis championship. Photo credit: @OvieNews.

Source: Twitter

She is an emerging tennis star

Apart from the huge scholarship, the girl also received an extra N1 million cash reward for her outstanding effort.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her coach and teammates were rewarded with the summof N1.5m each.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, Onowvo Omasor Ali Ovie wrote:

"Yahaya Bello hands out N15m to 12-year old girl, Ize Sezuo Azziza, from Kogi who came 3rd in the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championship held in Lagos. That’s for her scholarship, as she also got N1m, while her coach and teammates were given N1.5m by Bello .."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@GenSamad said:

"Later if she goes international and makes us proud, some charlatans will come out and say that no support from Nigeria that she was self made."

@Patoh1986 commented:

"This is commendable. At least, it will motivate others to do well."

@AbdulfataiRaj12 said:

"That's a very good one."

@AbiolaRuth29 reacted:

"Congratulations to them and to my state."

@YAHYAAABichi said:

"This guy outperform Obi as a governor. But we won't see it. Because we choose to be blind over the achievement of some sanctions of the nation."

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt congratulates Tobi Amusan

In a related development, Legit.ng has also reported that Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, congratulated Tobi Amusa.

The congratulation came after Tobi's widely reported victory at the World Athletic Championship, Oregon.

The tweet made by Usain Bolt went viral as many Nigerians engaged with it.

Source: Legit.ng