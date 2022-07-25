Famed sprinter, Usain Bolt has hailed the performance of Nigeria's Tobi Amusan who broke a world record in the 2022 World Athletic Championship

Amusan who won the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 100 meters hurdles, set a new of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, then a 12.06 in the final.

Bolt joined those who tweeted in celebration of the athlete after she emerged the champion to the admiration of many Nigerians

Jamaican sprinter and athletic legend, Usain Bolt has tweeted in celebration of Nigeria's Tobi Amusa who set a new record at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Oregon.

Amusa has been hailed globally after she won the 100 meters hurdles in the competition.

Congratulations pour in for Tobi Amusan Photo credit: Twitter/@WorldAthletics and Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Congratulations are in order for Tobi Amusan

In a Tweet shared by World Athletics, Amusa was said to have run 12.12 seconds in the semifinal.

Reacting to the tweet which has now gone viral, Usain both tweeted his congratulation to the Nigerian champion.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

Many Nigerians at home and in the diaspora have joined in celebrating the new champion. Many people also reacted to the tweet shared by Bolt. See some of the comments below:

@iamqarnayn said:

"Well, she did it. Broke her previous record of 12:12 to become world champion in 12:06. That's a history to beat. Twice in one night."

@LakerRz asked @MJGold

"Here is another Legend Usain congratulating Tobi and celebrating her win. Not discrediting and questioning her world record all in the name of being a commentator like U di..my question for you MJ is, would you have questioned Tobi’s record if she is an American Athlete?"

@Official_Cephas said:

"Real recognises real."

@Boshhmann commented:

"Things we love to see. Naija to the world."

Source: Legit.ng