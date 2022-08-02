Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, was spotted in a photo released on Tuesday, August 2, riding a motorcycle

Governor Bello did the unusual at the flag-off of The Niger State Traffic Management Agency (NISTMA)

Meanwhile, social media users share different views regarding the importance of the new traffic management agency

Minna, Niger state - The governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, did the unusual as he was spotted riding a motorcycle in a photo posted on the official social media platforms of the state government.

Details shared by the state government indicate that Governor Bello rode the bike at the flag-off of The Niger State Traffic Management Agency (NISTMA).

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on a motorcycle ride at the flag-off of Niger State Traffic Management Agency (NISTMA). Photo credit: @chiefpressngs

Meanwhile, social media users have expressed mixed reactions on the importance of the newly created traffic management agency.

SC., @Ibnwalee, said on Twitter:

"I really don’t think we have that much of a traffic problem to warrant this agency. it’s just going to be more cost on the government. what’s their role anyway, and how are they going to work side by side with the FRSC?"

Ameen ♠️, @moh_mean, said:

"They're not a new agency and they've been working for about 2 years in conjunction the VIO. They generate revenue for the state and are not just an avenue to spend money. Their salaries last I hecked was around 25k monthly and the staff strength isn't up to 1k."

Chiroma Ridhwan, @chiroma_jnr, said:

"This is needless, Minna doesn't have that much traffic problem. The VIO and FRSC are enough for the state please."

Mubarak abubakar, @mubarak37137751, said:

"I don't think we do really need this for now. Main priority should be on improving the security of the state. Organize well equip CJTF in every local government of the state. That would have been better. My take."

Adams Anas Danlami said on Facebook:

"Good news. VIO must go back to office."

Idris Achile also commented:

"I guess this is the only thing to show after eight years. Too bad!!!!"

