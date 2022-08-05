A young man named Innocent C. Kwantagora has commenced a historic journey by foot, saying he is going to trek from Osogbo to Lagos

According to information made available to Legit.ng, the man said his journey is aimed at honouring the late MKO Abiola

The information also has it that the man wants to use the arduous journey to create awareness on mental health in Nigeria

A Nigerian man named Innocent C. Kwantagora has given himself a Herculean task as he said he is going to trek from Osogbo in Osun state to Lagos.

Although, he did not give a specific date for his arrival in Lagos, information made available to Legit.ng has it that the journey will traverse Ibadan, Abeokuta, and then Lagos.

The man has said he wants to raise awareness about mental health illness. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Innocent.

Source: Original

Feelers familiar with the historic journey also have it that the man wants to use the journey to raise awareness about mental health in Nigeria.

It is also said that he is using the journey to honour the late MKO Abiola, the famed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A source told Legit.ng:

"He is trekking from Osogbo to Ibadan, then Abeokuta and Lagos to raise awareness on mental health and to honour MKO Abiola."

Arrival date not known

The source adds that the man wants telecommunication companies to provide toll-free lines for people suffering from mental illness.

However, the day the man will arrive in Lagos has not been made public, but the journey has since commenced. It is also not known how long it would take for him to complete the long journey.

Nigerian man vows to trek from Bauchi to Lagos for Bola Tinubu

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man commenced trekking from Bauchi state to Lagos state.

According to the man, his journey is in honour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is running to be Nigeria's president.

Nigerians on social media, however, warned the man telling him that the proposed journey could be dangerous to his health.

To date, nothing has been heard from the man and it is not known if he has completed the journey.

Source: Legit.ng