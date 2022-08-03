Arise TV news anchor and journalist Rufai Oseni, seen in a viral video throwing it down in a dance-off with former Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

This is coming days after Rufai was in the news for committing a traffic infraction in Lagos and was involved in a scuffle with men of the Nigerian police

In the dance-off video, Comrade Oshiomhole proved to Rufai that he was a better dancer than he is

Ace journalist and television news anchor for Arise TV, Rufai Oseni, is in the news again days after his run-in with the Nigerian police force.

However, this time he makes the headline for taking on the former Edo state Governor, Adams Oshiomole, in a dance challenge.

Arise TV show co-host Rufai Oseni takes on former Edo state governor in a dance-off Photo credit: @rufaioseni/@realadamsoshiomhole

Source: Instagram

The dance challenge happened at the Arise TV news studio moments after the breakfast interview with the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The two men showed their dancing prowess, but the former NLC chairman emerged victorious.

At the end of the dance-off, Rufai commented on Chief Oshiomhole's health, saying he is super fit.

Watch the video below:

See the reactions of Nigerians to the video:

@djspicey

" Rufaino my man , jolly good fellow ❤️✊."

@igeolumuyiwa

"Hmm. The emotional stress over the past two days needs to be expunged from the body. Enjoy yourself baba."

@kelvinkaveman

"But he wasn't able to ansa any of d questions u guys asked him on d show today."

@olutayoisaiah

"Make baba emi lokan come do him own ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

@realjoechris

"Rufai the man you’re dancing with is one of Nigeria problem lol."

@ebuka.om

"Rufai don't fret, keep speaking the truth... Dont become biased like Abatti."

