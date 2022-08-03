Three resilient women recently made Nigerians super proud after smashing records in their various fields on an international level.

Over the years, some Nigerian women have been achieving great successes in professions known to be male-dominated.

One of these women include Oluwatobiloba Ayomide, a sprinter and 100-meter hurdler, who became a world star some days back.

In this article, Legit.ng presents three resilient and smart ladies who have attained great heights and broken records globally.

Three great women making Nigerians proud Photo Credit: Asisat Oshoala / Tobi Amusan / Tems

1. Tobi Amusan

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan is a sprinter and 100-meter hurdler who recently broke a world record.

Tobi competes for Nigeria in track and field events. About a week ago, she made headlines on all social media platforms after winning the 100m hurdles at the World Championships.

During the semi-final, Amusan won the 'll in 12.12secs which was just in time to take over the former World Record of 12.20secs held by Keni Harrison of they United States since 2016.

The beautiful athlete, who is a Diamond League trophy winner, Commonwealth Games champion and multiple African Champion, has now added the Olympic Games medal to her shelf.

2. Asisat Oshoala

Nigerian striker and Super Falcons superstar, Asisat Oshoala, has recorded her name in the history books of African football.

The 26-year-old striker made history with the Catalan ladies following their victory in the women's Champions League for the first time. Asisat also emerged the first African player to get to the final of the continental competition in 2019 before subsequently lifting the title two years after.

The smart footballer first joined the Johan Cryuff Stadium outfit on loan from the Chinese club side Dalian Quanjian in 2019 and proved her weight immediately.

Her achievements during her first months of being with them, made them grant her a permanent deal until the summer of 2023. Following the permanent deal, she has also won back-to-back league titles among other milestones.

3. Tems

Popular Nigerian singer, Tem, rose to fame in 2019 after releasing her single track “Try me” which ignited her career in music.

After the release of the track, Tems won the hearts of most Nigerians and top dogs in the music industry including Wizkid. She broke more grounds after ace singer, Wizkid, featured her on his ‘Made In Lagos’ album on the track “Essence”.

This collaboration with Wizkid earned her a Grammy award nomination, and her career has been firing on since then. Just recently, she got nominated for the 2022 MTV VMA award.

She was also featured on the soundtrack of the Black Panther sequel. Apparently, Tems seems to be the most sought after female singer in Africa.

