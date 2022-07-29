Former senator and billionaire Ned Nwoko has taken to his Instagram handle to talk about Tobi Amusan's victory at the World Championship in Eugene, United States

Ned's post celebrated Tobi before going on to say what she has achieved is just what he intends to accomplish, with the motion to establish a sports university in Delta state

The businessman said with the establishment of the sports university, within 4-8years Nigeria will produce many more Tobi Amusans

Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian billionaire, former senator and husband of famous actress Regina Daniels, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate Tobi Amusan after her phenomenal performance at the World Athletics championship.

Tobi not only won the 100m hurdles title in Eugene, United States but also emerged as a world record holder.

Ned Nwoko uses Tobi Amusan's victory as an inspiration for the establishment of a sports university. Photo credit: @nednwoko/@evaglobal01

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko's post spoke about his mission for the country in sport. He said his motion at the Senate for the establishment of a sports university in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta state, seeks to help the country achieve more great successes in sports like that of Tobi Amusan.

He said with the creation of the sports university, within 4-8years, the country will produce many more world champions like Tobi Amusan.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read Ned's entire statement below:

"This is magnificent for our dear country. Today’s achievement by Tobi Amusan who not only became the world champion but also became the world’s record holder for the 100m hurdle race is a fantastic news. It is an inspiration for all of us. I am immensely proud of her. This is exactly what I seek to achieve with the establishment of the sports university in Idumuje-Ugboko Delta state. Within the next 4-8 years, we hope to produce many more Tobi Amusans who will not only make nigeria proud but also inspire the younger sports men and women."

Nigerians react to Ned's statement

@amikoroma683

"Very impressive. And she walked away with $100,000 for breaking the world record...wow!! Congratulations Nigeria"

@justeyuche

"Am proud of her indeed. Wish you success Mr. Ned in Your Sports University"

@petersibongiseni

"Woow congrats from South Africa, thank you for making the whole continent proud❤️"

@cynthiabella5690

"Am interested in this sport activities but I don't have the connection what about that."

Tobi Amusan dances to Kizz Daniel's song Buga after setting a world record

Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan, earned every right to carry her shoulders up all over the world. She was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel's song, Buga.

The celebrated athlete recently set a world record as the fastest female hurdler, a feat that got Nigerians both home and abroad buzzing with pride.

In a video sighted online, Amusan was seen at the edge of the race track, shaking hands with fans who congratulated her.

Source: Legit.ng