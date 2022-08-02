A video going viral online has shown the disturbing moment an angry little girl turned her class upside down

In the video she was seen throwing tantrums and scattering all materials and chairs in the class

Although her teacher made several efforts to talk her out of it, the little girl refused to stop as she boldly screamed no

A little girl has stirred massive reactions online after creating a scene at her classroom in the presence of a teacher.

In a viral video, the little girl was seen in a very angry mood. She threw down chairs, tore papers on the wall and made a total mess of the classroom.

She created this disturbing scene in the presence of her class teacher who tried to calm the situation.

Little girl scatters the house Photo Credit: @traditionalweddingng / Getty images

Source: Instagram

The lady was heard cautioning her in a gentle manner while trying to make her stop destroying things, but all her efforts proved futile.

The more she tried to stop her, the more the little girl raged and scattered more classroom items.

Social media users react to disturbing video

The video has gotten people angry online as they insist that the little girl needs more strict monitoring.

Spicybiddy4christ said:

"She is the one parenting her parent, hmmmmmm."

Emmytera3 reacted:

"I will use cord and beat the spirit of violence from her.....Because I don't understand why she should be pulling down thongs while crying."

Makeupbylcartistry reacted:

"Factory reset slap and she go arrange am well."

Trophy_daughta remarked:

"Lol somebody help me spell “collect woto woto."

Lovelyzeeny noted:

"If I have a child and that child tries this nonsense for whatsoever reason, na that day he or she go ask whether na me born am, after she /she don arrange everywhere to normal."

Zarahairvault reacted:

"This needs serious attention. The temperament is too high and besting can only worsen it. She needs a doctor ASAP."

Mandkcollections commented:

"The LEAST of the things that will be done to you is arranging every single thing you are scattering back and perfectly too. That's the very least oh. I will not say the rest. Let's just leave matter for MATTHIAS. Laughing in igbo."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng