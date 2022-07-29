A Nigerian mother was taken aback after seeing her daughter sleeping comfortably on a generator

In a video which was shared online, the little girl named Ajoke was spotted sleeping peacefully with her head on the wall

The mother wondered how her daughter could fall deeply asleep in such position as all efforts to wake her up failed

A Nigerian mother was so startled after walking into her corridor to see her little daughter sleeping peacefully on a generator.

The woman who could not believe her eyes, decided to make a video of the incident which she subsequently shared on social media.

In the viral video, the baby girl named Ajoke was seen sleeping comfortably on the generator with her face resting on the wall.

While making the video, the mother was heard expressing her shock over the fact that her daughter could sleep so comfortably in such position.

She went ahead to call the girl's name but this didn't work as the little baby was already deeply asleep.

Nigerians react to video of little child sleeping on generator

Mayorjnr_ said:

"This one naa skit too abi, una own no too much? U de there dey laugh.”

Jaretare stated:

"Make my children ready for Coflin o, because any small stress, just two scoop and that’s it ."

King.skalz wrote:

"That’s a super power. ."

Asonamus wrote:

" kids do the darndest things."

Thekanyinsola reacted:

"It’s clearly not a connected generator.. and kids can sleep in such weird positions ‍♀️."

Hrh.e.r remarked:

"Kids are so purehe was comfy there God bless people searching for ."

Ahemen_01 noted:

" lol babies are so cute and innocent, an adult could never, you’d be Uncomfortable…"

Ms.cocofudge

"Why does baby have access to where there’s generator???Am I overthinking it?"

Watch the video below:

Internet users gush over adorable video of baby falling asleep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a precious little girl has definitely stolen internet users' hearts with her adorable, sleepy face. The infant couldn't stay awake any longer, after a hectic day out and about with her mama.

All dolled up in an adorable pink onesie, the precious toddler struggles to stay awake while her mama films her.

It's clear baby girl is definitely fighting off the sandman but slowly gives in as she finally lays her head in her own little lap.

