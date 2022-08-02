A video making rounds online has captured a pretty lady in blue dress showing off her dance moves

In the video shared on TikTok by the lady @thegiftedzoe, she was seen whining her waists in a sweet manner

Social media users have gushed over the trending video with majority of people praising the lady's beauty

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady dancing happily in her house has gone viral on social media.

The pretty lady identified as @thegiftedzoe on Instagram shared the video on TikTok and it has generated many views online.

In the amazing dance video, the young lady who wore a blue dress, danced to a beat in a well coordinated manner.

Lady whines her waist in sweet video Photo Credit: @thegiftedzoe

Source: UGC

At a point, she turned her back and showed off her whining skills to the delight of her followers on TikTok app.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

TikTok users hail pretty dancer

The video has stirred reactions on the app as Nigerians hail her over her dancing skills and beauty.

@thejoeyygram said:

"OK we see de but thank u u can take ur seat now."

@n_a_s_kayziah reacted:

"Your dress it looks goooodd."

@chidera_aaa commented:

"I like the dress where'd get it from."

@user4748451459896 stated:

"It the dress at first don't judge a book by it cover."

@v_e_n_e_s_s_a0 noted:

"Sis the dress is giving…Where did you buy the dress?"

@dylan997777 said:

"Wow u look like a Barbie doll soóo pretty.u can make a very pretty mum."

@quincypetersjr remarked:

"I’m sorry to say but God pun!$h Kelly Haba see person pikin. Who is Kelly again? ."

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady dances for ice cream seller in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian content creator identified as Theodorah Ekwe approached an ice cream seller and danced for him.

The ice cream vendor was sitting at one corner of the road when the lady dressed in a red gown met him and began to dance.

At a point, the ice cream seller held her hands and she became shy immediately. She stopped dancing and left the scene as the vendor stared at her all smiles.

Source: Legit.ng