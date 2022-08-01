A Nigerian mother could not hold back her anger after her little son messed up the house and stained the floors

In a trending video, she was heard screaming at him and questioning him about the reason behind his action

However, the little boy kept on staring at her and acting like he has absolutely no idea about what he did

A cute little boy has gone viral on social media after messing up his parents' house.

In a video which recently surfaced the internet, the boy's mother identified as @king_bee on TikTok walked into the house and saw the mess the little boy made.

He used a black marker to design the walls, the floor, and even his body was not spared.

The heartbroken woman got really upset and questioned her son who stared at her and the wall, acting so surprised.

She shared the video via her official TikTok account and it has generated several views and comments as people share their thoughts.

TikTok users react to funny video

@mimosylvia said:

"Yes his ok ooo ,he needs a deco na."

@evelyniyere926 reacted:

"Pls kindly let my Son be his daddy is capable to paint it back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@browandlashbynellz reacted:

"Please don’t shout at my in law jare."

@ada_lois remarked:

"He dey smile self Artist ‍ and more ."

@dahnelly1 noted:

"Nah now you born sorry for that."

@jennyscot123 commented:

"Leave my baby alone."

Watch the video below:

