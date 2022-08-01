A hilarious video of a Nigerian bride dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga on her wedding day has stirred massive reactions online

In the video shared by @traditionalweddingng on instagram, the bride took off her gele and shoes while dancing

The video has caused a frenzy online as social media users react to the bride's extreme display of excitement

A video of a bride dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga on her wedding day has gone viral online.

In the sweet video, the bride who was dressed in her traditional attire danced to Buga with so much energy.

While dancing, the excited bride first took off her shoes and stunned guests who were dancing with her.

Bride dances to Buga on wedding day Photo Credit: @traditionalweddingng

Source: Instagram

As if that was not enough, she went further to take off her gele in order to dance better to her satisfaction.

The hilarious video has stirred reactions online with many people applauding the bride for her energetic dance moves.

Nigerians react as bride takes off gele during wedding

iuf_couture said:

"Thanks for featuring ❤️."

prisca_babes stated:

"She’s so pretty ."

Osemeglow reacted:

"God bless ur Union girl."

Omalichacustomcakes reacted:

"This is fun to watch ."

Mhiz_candy_crush remarked:

"The joy of getting married after so many gossips. ."

Karyn Nanni stated:

"This is so cute to watch. Most times I watch bride's dance I get so happy cause you might not know what they've been through."

Joke Peters reacted:

"Chai you can feel the happiness in her dance. Her husband must be a great man for her to be this happy."

Thelma_thrifts added:

"God when o. Me sef go dance pass like this on my own day."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng