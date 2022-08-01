As tempting as it may seem to find your favourite hair product and brand for a lower price, things aren’t always what they seem.

Counterfeit hair products exist everywhere, which is why you should be wary of purchasing professional hair braids anywhere.

And just in time, X-Pression, one of the world’s leading hair brands, promoted its newly launched X-Pression Exotic Braids with lots of pomp, colour, and fanfare at the prestigious Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo.

In celebration of the brand’s 25th anniversary, the X-Pression team played fun games and activities with LASU main campus students while doling out lots of branded gift items from Kuji—X-Pression’s infamous brand mascot.

Students also had a firsthand chance to get their hands on the new X-Pression Exotic braid.

How Safe Is Your Hair?

Gifts and games aside, the X-Pression team had an even more important message to share with the students on safety consciousness.

Safety is everyone’s responsibility, which is why X-Pression—through their “How Safe is Your Hair” campaign—went all out to educate LASU students on the dangers of counterfeit beauty products and how to detect them before making a purchase.

To check the legitimacy of hair braids, they conducted a burning test, taking samples of braids made with X-Pression hair extension and samples from other brands based on what the students were wearing.

The result: X-Pression braids extinguish the fire once the flame source is removed from the attachment while other braids catch fire as soon as they’re exposed to the flame and keep burning even after removing the flame source.

In short, genuine (original) X-Pression braids are fire retardant while counterfeit ones are highly inflammable.

The surprised look on the students’ faces goes to show how ignorant most people are about the quality of the braid attachments they buy.

An App that Detects Counterfeit Hair Braids

X-Pression also shared about their innovative HIDDEN TAG App that makes it easy to test whether the braids you want to buy are genuine.

The company developed this app to checkmate the activities of fakers who—over the years—have tried to bring the X-Pression brand name to disrepute. These unscrupulous vendors sell counterfeit, adulterated, and harmful braids to unsuspecting consumers under the guise of selling original X-Pression products.

With the HIDDEN TAG app, you don’t have to conduct a burning test. The app offers a safer, faster, and more convenient method to be sure you’re getting genuine, original X-Pression hair braids.

Here’s how to use the HIDDEN TAG app to identify your favorite X-Pression braid:

1. Go to Google Play Store or Apple Store on your mobile device and download the HIDDEN TAG App.

2. Launch the HIDDEN TAG app on your device.

3. Scan the HIDDEN TAG sticker on the X-Pression braid you want to purchase.

4. Check the product authentication reply text.

5. If the product is genuine, head to the till and pay for your original X-Pression braid.

That’s all it takes.

So whenever you want to buy X-Pression braids, let the HIDDEN TAG app ensure you get the light, natural-looking, soft, and original X-Pression braid.

Don’t settle for cheap fakes again.

