Two of Nigeria's music superstars, Wizkid and Olamide, are giving their numerous fans something interesting to talk about

The two stars were seen cooking something that sounds like a potential hit in the studio as a video of them made the rounds on the internet

Fans are eagerly anticipating what the result of their time together in the studio will sound like as they catch a glimpse of it in the fun video

Anyone who has listened to Wizkid and Olamide collabo will definitely jump at another opportunity of having the two superstars on one song.

The Starboy and YBNL boss were seen in a viral video making a new sound, and their fans have expressed their willingness to listen to the unreleased song.

Video of Olamide and Wizkid in studio emerges. Credit: @olamidevibes

Source: Instagram

In the video, the two singers were full of life, smiling and having fun in the studio as they gave a glimpse of what was coming in form of sound.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have expressed their excitement about the video of Wizkid and Olamide's studio session.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sweet_like_shuga:

"Omo everywhere go scatter if dem drop this jam oooo Jesus."

Yungjosh____:

"I can’t wait ☺️☺️…..my two favorite in one song …….na me go first download am."

Chilling_blaze:

"Wizkid album go drop before any featuring drop na why."

Ree_jjoyce:

"Wizzy is coming to ride them charts again."

Efepounds88

"Una see the way wizkid deh spit fire like dragon, na una won use compare Asake...wizkid bad Wen it come to local vibe n International."

Trenches is a real place - Tems shares photos of her former studio

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, recently took fans back in time to the days of her humble beginnings in the music industry.

The music star who no doubt now rolls with the ‘big boys’ showed fans that things were not always glitzy and glamorous.

Taking to her Twitter page, Tems shared photos of the music studio where she made her first body of work, For Broken Ears.

In the photo, some equipment and musical instruments were put together in what looked like a makeshift music studio.

Source: Legit.ng