Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has become a trending topic on social media after he was made to replace Tems at a concert in Canada

The songstress could not make the event due to visa issues and Davido was made to take her place

Fans were however not pleased with the development and asked for a refund, this caused massive stir online

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently rejected by fans after he was made to replace fellow musician, Tems.

According to reports, Tems had been billed to perform at the Manifesto Festival in Canada but was unable to make it due to visa issues.

Fans reject Davido as Tems' replacement at Canada show. Photos: @davido, @temsbaby, @manifesto_to

Source: Instagram

Another top artiste, Jazmine Sullivan, was also unable to make the event. To make amends, the organizers replaced with Davido, who was made to headline the show alongside DVSN.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, the replacement did not go down well with a number of people and they demanded their money be refunded.

Read their reactions below:

Teasha.trista:

“Can you please authorize refunds!!”

Akilah.jj:

“I need my money back.”

444thegworls:

“I want a refund.”

Suzymoments:

“Integrity is key to fans trusting your future events. You need to allow refunds.”

Mspositivevibes:

“Open up the refunds, people want their money back!!”

Monika_mjones:

"Y’all need to run people their money back, this is not the show I bought tickets for. 2 female headliners were the pull, not DVSN and Davido. This is not it."

As expected, Twitter users had a field day with the development as Davido’s non-fans jumped on the opportunity to taunt the singer. Read some of their comments below:

Show organisers initiate refund

After facing massive backlash on social media, the show organizers decided to give in and initiate refunds to their patrons.

See their screenshot below:

Manifesto event initiates refund after fans reject replacement of artistes. Photo: @manifesto_to

Source: Instagram

Hmm.

Davido steals show as American rapper Travis Scott brings him on stage at O2

Top US rapper Travis Scott has sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians online after giving his fans a wholesome taste of the Afrobeats experience at his recent O2 Arena concert.

Fans who stormed the venue to watch their favourite rapper perform had no idea that they would also be getting performances from one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars.

Halfway into the concert, Scott sent the audience wild with excitement after calling Davido on stage to perform.

The 30BG crooner hit the stage in style and performed Fall and IF, with the charged-up crowd singing the songs word for word.

Source: Legit.ng