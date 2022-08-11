Fans Reject Davido As Replacement After Tems Couldn’t Make Canada Show, Demand for Refund
- Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has become a trending topic on social media after he was made to replace Tems at a concert in Canada
- The songstress could not make the event due to visa issues and Davido was made to take her place
- Fans were however not pleased with the development and asked for a refund, this caused massive stir online
Top Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently rejected by fans after he was made to replace fellow musician, Tems.
According to reports, Tems had been billed to perform at the Manifesto Festival in Canada but was unable to make it due to visa issues.
Another top artiste, Jazmine Sullivan, was also unable to make the event. To make amends, the organizers replaced with Davido, who was made to headline the show alongside DVSN.
However, the replacement did not go down well with a number of people and they demanded their money be refunded.
Read their reactions below:
Teasha.trista:
“Can you please authorize refunds!!”
Akilah.jj:
“I need my money back.”
444thegworls:
“I want a refund.”
Suzymoments:
“Integrity is key to fans trusting your future events. You need to allow refunds.”
Mspositivevibes:
“Open up the refunds, people want their money back!!”
Monika_mjones:
"Y’all need to run people their money back, this is not the show I bought tickets for. 2 female headliners were the pull, not DVSN and Davido. This is not it."
As expected, Twitter users had a field day with the development as Davido’s non-fans jumped on the opportunity to taunt the singer. Read some of their comments below:
Show organisers initiate refund
After facing massive backlash on social media, the show organizers decided to give in and initiate refunds to their patrons.
See their screenshot below:
