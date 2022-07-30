The life of a single parent can be really tough but some people have been able to use their situation to get into limelight.

Some relentless Nigerian single parents recently made headlines after flaunting their families online.

A single father, Emi Brown, stunned people on TikTok after showing off his four beautiful daughters.

In this article, Legit.ng would show you three single parents who went viral online after sharing photos of their kids.

Single parents show off their kids Photo Credit: Emi Brown / Portable Zeee / Bobmena Efe

Source: UGC

1. Emi Brown

Emi Brown is a single father of four who became the topic of discussion for days after showing off his daughters on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a heartwarming video which he shared via his official account, the doting father revealed that the four girls were birthed by one mother.

He went further to give their ages as 15, 13, 11 and nine years. Just like a model shoot, the proud father flaunted each one of the girls, starting from the eldest to the youngest.

2. Portable Zeee

A beautiful young mother shared a video dancing together with her 14-year-old son and the video generated thousands of views.

The pretty lady identified as Portable Zeee on TikTok got pregnant with her son when she was just 13 years old.

Although she was really young, Zee took a brave step to keep her baby and train him up with everything she has. Presently, the young handsome boy is 14 years old and they look so much like siblings from same parents.

3. Bobmena Efe

Bobmena, a single father of one narrated an emotional story about the birth of his son and their story warmed hearts.

Efe revealed that his child was born 7 years ago, at a time when he and his partner were not ready to become parents.

Due to this, the little boy was abandoned by his mother shortly after his birth and Bob thought of doing the same.

However, after much thoughts, he decided to take care of his first seed whom he now considers as a blessing to his life.

"I almost considered giving him up for adoption to have a better life but I'm thankful I made the best decision to raise him myself. Today he's been my biggest blessing", Bob said.

Single mum inspires people as she shares heartwarming video with her kids.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother identified as Nyarjaluo Oksechi has given gratitude to God for helping her take care of her kids.

The single mum shared a video of how she started and revealed that life was so hard for her that she hopped on any job available.

However, over the years things have become better and she hopes to inspire other single mothers to never give up.

Source: Legit.ng