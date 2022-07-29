A single mother identified as Nyarjaluo Oksechi has given gratitude to God for helping her take care of her kids

The single mum shared a video of how she started and revealed that life was so hard for her that she hopped on any job available

However, over the years things have become better and she hopes to inspire other single mothers to never give up

A single mother, Nyarjaluo Oksechi, has advised people going through hardships to be certain about a better future.

The pretty lady in a video shared via her TikTok page, revealed how she started life as a single mother with no hope of getting enough to sustain her children.

According to her, she used to cry a lot as things were really difficult for her. There was no money to feed and she had to jump on any kind of job she sees.

Single mother shares her life story Photo Credit: @nyarjaluo_oksechi

Nyarjaluo advises people never to pray for anyone's downfall

Sharing her story, the beautiful mum advised everyone who cared to listen never to pray or wish for the failure of a fellow human.

She further revealed that her condition right now is way better than it used to be as all her children are presently in school.

In her words:

"I chose happiness and life over everything. No one will remember you when you are dead. This is how I started my life as a single mother.

I didn't know where my next meal will come from or how I will pay my rent. I believed in God. It was hard. At times I used to cry a lot. I did any kind of job to survive. Don't ever pray for someone to fail. God is watching you. I thank God for today."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users hail Nyarjaluo

@ezeoraamaka87 said:

"I tap from strength bc is not easy for me with ,2 kids as a single mom."

@.samizain stated:

"You must be strong and believe in yourself ."

@appleuser38638423 commented:

"And you have such beautiful kids keep being their queen and strength my love."

@muwanguzineavysky noted:

"God let's us pass through such situations so that we know he is a situation changer."

@tabbyk24 added:

"I am Soo proud of you lady, I don't know u but may you live to see more happier in this life ."

