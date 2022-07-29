A man who relocated to the United States of America with next to nothing has successfully completed his PhD degree

Umaru Barrie, a man who relocated to the United States in 2002 as a refugee has broken all barriers to become a PhD holder.

Not only that, he is equally on his way to becoming a medical doctor as he says he wants to make contributions to the medical proffession and the world in general.

Umaru Barrie's Story gets people inspired

His inspirational story which he shared on Twitter has resonated with many people on the micro-blogging platform.

Umaru said he traveled to the US with just a Dollar and a dream, but has been able to achieve his dreams.

He said:

"20 years ago, April 2002, I came to the United States as a refugee with a dollar and a dream. Now, July 2022, I've earned my PhD, onward to complete my MD & contribute to medicine, my community and the globe."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@scmom2jrjr said:

"There are too many of us “accidental Americans”—ones born here who take everything for granted and don’t contribute much. I am always grateful for those who come, educate themselves, do better for themselves, and for us. So, Thank You for all your hard work & may blessings rain."

@philintx commented:

"Precisely why I love immigrants. Immigrants bring out the best qualities of American society. Immigrants are the embodiment of the can-do spirit. I love it! Congratulations, sir. Thank you for making the world for all of us, a better place."

