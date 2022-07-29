Global site navigation

Local editions

"I Came Here As a Refugee": Man Who Traveled Abroad With Nothing Bags PhD, Set to Become Medical Doctor
People

"I Came Here As a Refugee": Man Who Traveled Abroad With Nothing Bags PhD, Set to Become Medical Doctor

by  Israel Usulor
  • A man who relocated to the United States of America with next to nothing has successfully completed his PhD degree
  • The man named Umaru Barrie said he relocated to the US as a refugee 20 years ago in 2002 with just a Dollar and a dream
  • He said he is about to become a medical doctor so as to make contributions to the medical profession and the world in general

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Umaru Barrie, a man who relocated to the United States in 2002 as a refugee has broken all barriers to become a PhD holder.

Not only that, he is equally on his way to becoming a medical doctor as he says he wants to make contributions to the medical proffession and the world in general.

Photos of Umaru Barrie as a kid when he relocated to USA and now.
The story of Umaru Barrie has resonated with many people on Twitter. Photo credit: @MansaBarrie.
Source: Twitter

Umaru Barrie's Story gets people inspired

Read also

"Mum sold her clothes to pay debts, borrowed for my WAEC": Nigerian man bags ND, Bsc, Msc & PhD, he goes viral

His inspirational story which he shared on Twitter has resonated with many people on the micro-blogging platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Umaru said he traveled to the US with just a Dollar and a dream, but has been able to achieve his dreams.

He said:

"20 years ago, April 2002, I came to the United States as a refugee with a dollar and a dream. Now, July 2022, I've earned my PhD, onward to complete my MD & contribute to medicine, my community and the globe."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@scmom2jrjr said:

"There are too many of us “accidental Americans”—ones born here who take everything for granted and don’t contribute much. I am always grateful for those who come, educate themselves, do better for themselves, and for us. So, Thank You for all your hard work & may blessings rain."

Read also

"I didn't know I would come this far": Single mother of 4 bags university degree despite being a housemaid

@philintx commented:

"Precisely why I love immigrants. Immigrants bring out the best qualities of American society. Immigrants are the embodiment of the can-do spirit. I love it! Congratulations, sir. Thank you for making the world for all of us, a better place."

Bricklayer becomes a medical doctor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked as a bricklayer later became a medical doctor.

The man named Ronald Olum shared the story of his transformation on social media and it quickly gained traction.

In a further interview, Ronald revealed that bricklaying has been what he did right from childhood even before going to school to study medicine.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel