A Nigerian graduate who is a shoemaker has gone viral due to his incredibly inspiring story of how he used the craft to pay his university school fees

According to the man who is a graduate of English and Literary studies from Niger Delta University, he sees style in dreams when he sleeps

He does not only use leather to make shoes but also makes other wearables such as waistcoats, belts, caps and also makes car seat cover

An incredibly talented Nigerian who is a shoemaker has said that when he sleeps, he sees different styles he is going to make in his dreams.

The man named Ebipakibina Niweigha and who is based in Bayelsa state said some prominent personalities including governors and past governors also patronise his craft.

He did it while going to school

According to him, he was doing the work while studying for a degree at the Niger Delta University, Amasoma, Bayelsa state.

He said he even used the craft to pay his school fees so as to remove the burden from his people's shoulders.

It is not only shoes that he makes, as he also produces car seat covers, belts, waistcoats, and belts from leather.

He advised young people to make use of their talents even after going to school.

