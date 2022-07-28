A father recently scared his baby so much after falling asleep and snoring so loudly in her presence

A video shared on TikTok by @thebowdenfamily showed the baby's reaction after hearing her father snore loudly

Social media users have reacted to the video with most of them revealing that their husbands also snore loudly while sleeping

A cute little baby got really terrified after her father snored so loudly while sleeping close to her on the bed.

A trending video showed the baby sitting calmly on the bed when suddenly her dad let out a very loud snore.

The poor baby fidgeted and broke down in tears while her mum who was recording the incident burst into laughter.

TikTok users react to funny video

The video has sparked reactions from people who watched it on popular app, TikTok.

While some people felt for the baby, some others shared their experiences with partners who also snore like the baby's father.

@nooklola said:

"My daughter use to do this she 3now and now wakes up tapping her father and says daddy stop it now‼️"

@trini.stallion stated:

"Man this was me the first time I fell asleep next to my bf I thought the dog in my dream came back with me."

@kennidivaught reacted:

"Sleep apnea. Get him a sleep study and a mask. My ex husband had to heart attacks due to undiagnosed sleep apnea."

@sweetmagnolia1 wrote:

"Oh naw, that’s grounds for separate bedrooms. I’m too cute to be looking tired everyday. ."

@im.that.1mom commented:

"Lol poor baby was like mom what the good got dan was that ."

@kittycat42o remarked:

"My man shoring is my personal white nose baby can’t sleep with out him hahaha ."

Watch the video below:

