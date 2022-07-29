A Nigerian teacher, Itunuoluwa Isaac Bamidele, is over the moon as he left the country for Europe for the first time in his life

Itunuoluwa shared that before the abroad trip came, his mother had expressed concern that her son would be settling for a meager teaching job

The proud teacher took pride in his profession and urged netizens and anyone who cares to call him an 'international educator'

Itunuoluwa Isaac Bamidele, a young Nigerian teacher has celebrated travelling abroad as a first-timer.

The excited tutor on Thursday, July 28 took to LinkedIn to share pictures taken in Polish where he will be engaged in discussions and seminars on education for the next one month.

Itunuoluwa finally flew to Europe. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Itunuoluwa Isaac Bamidele

Itunuoluwa takes a new 'identity'

He urged netizens to now refer to him as an 'international educator.'

Itunuoluwa recalled how his mother had one day expressed fear that her son will be settling for a meager teaching profession.

While he at some point also feared for his future like her, Itunuoluwa said his passion for education was more because of its impact on national development.

"Apparently she was scared and uncertain about his son’s future and her high expectations, it was hilarious to me and scary at the same time, but little did she know at the time about my arduous passion for education, at least that is one sure thing I love to do because of it’s impact on national development, he wrote.

On his mum's reaction to him going abroad, Itunuoluwa said she remarked that she wouldn't have thought it would come sooner. Itunuoluwa said his mum remarked, 'my boy has gone global.'

Social media reactions

Temitope Taiwo said:

"Congratulations . I hope you have a YouTube channel to give us some hints .... we want to go global too. . Congrats once again ."

Connor Woodall said:

"Absolutely LOVE this post, my friend! Happy to see you made it there safe! Looking forward to connecting about the experience sometime soon ✌."

Mary Jane Bruce said:

"I’m so proud of you my go getter son! You have worked hard for this opportunity and many will benefit! I feel sure your mom is proud too.. and little sister etc.

"Grandma told me this morning she was so happy for you too and this trip opportunity! Keep smiling and shining dear! Love USA mom❤️."

Oluremi Ajayi said:

"The 'A for Apple' your mum said made me laugh. I'm sure she'd be more than proud of you by now. Congratulations! Greater heights InJesus'Name. Amen."

