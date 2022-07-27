A Nigerian businessman and realtor, Dr Stephen Akintayo, has inspired netizens with his Burj Khalifa story

According to him, he wanted to do a tour of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building 7 years ago but couldn't due to financial constraints

Akintayo had promised his wife that they would be residents of the Burj and it became a reality 7 years later

Nigerian realtor Dr Stephen Akintayo has advised netizens to invest in their dreams while ruggedly pursuing them.

The self-acclaimed Africa's most influential investment coach stated this in a LinkedIn post on Sunday, July 24 where he shared an interesting experience of his with the Burj Khalifa.

Dr Stephen Akintayo now lives in Burj Khalifa. Photo Credit: John Harper, LinkedIn/Dr. Stephen Akintayo

Source: Getty Images

In a lengthy read, Akintayo said he had visited Dubai 7 years ago in a bid to pamper himself after closing his single biggest deal worth N30m.

Akintayo had wanted to take a tour of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, but sadly retired to his bed-bug-infested bed in Deira city as he couldn't afford it.

According to him, the profit made from that N30m deal wasn't up to a million naira.

He recalled when he told his wife that one day they would be residents of that same Burj.

Years later, that dream became a reality as he revealed that they now live in Burj.

"Don’t ever underrate a man or woman who is committed to the pursuit of his dreams.

"My sermon to you today is, “What is your dream? Are you ruggedly pursuing it? Or are you just fantasizing about it and doing nothing?," he wrote.

Social media reactions

Patrick Odiegwu said:

"You're speaking my language, our crass system are stealer of dream, not pipe, empty dream but life altering mission that has capacity of changing millions of citizens lives."

"Quitting is a mockery of that original dream, we are coming full circle though it's pathetic that system that ought to be engine of consider it done are now bastion of oppression, hoarding and sabotage."

Aisha Aderounmu said:

"Commitment to the pursuit of one's dreams is quite important, but like they say, knowledge is power and this post just awakened another form of understanding. Thanks for the inspiring write up sir."

QueenIwo Akinyoyenu said:

"God bless you sir. I am beyond inspired...my dreams are valid and I can't stop till they manifest.

"Congratulations."

Nze Prudence said:

"This is a great transition.

"Don't ever underrate a man or a woman who is committed to the pursuit of his dreams".

"When one is committed to pursuing his dreams growth is inevitable. Thank you so much, sir."

Dr Stepehn Akintayo offers scholarship to a boy he found at a construction site

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that Dr Stepehen Akintayo had given a scholarship to a boy he found working on his construction site.

The man identified as Stephen Akintayo, in a post he made on LinkedIn said he had visited the site for his Jasper estate on a supervisory note to see how construction work was going and came across the young lad.

He was said to have got angry when he learnt that the young boy - of secondary school age - was out of school and was learning carpentry under the tutelage of one of the workers on the construction site.

Source: Legit.ng