An interesting video has shown a Nigerian man as he buys garri inside a market from a woman who also gave him Kuli Kuli

In the clip, the man behaved very happily as he dance in merriment and quickly grabbed the local delicacy

Some Nigerians who have seen the video on TikTok said they love the man's energy and happiness

A short video of a man happily buying garri inside a market has caught the atteantion of the public.

In the clip, the man happily grabbed the sizeable local delicacy as it was tied for him in a white waterproof by the trader.

The man got Kuli Kuli. Photo credit: TikTok/@rotimi_stephen.

Source: UGC

The garri seller was impressed

He was dancing gently all along as the woman packaged the garri for him and also continued with his merriment after he collected it.

He gets free Kuli kuli

But as he made to leave the place, the woman who was selling the foodstuff called him and gave him Kuli Kuli.

Kuli Kuli is a local delicacy that can be combined with soaked garri and the man actually said "garri mode is activated."

Some of his followers on TikTok begged him for a portion of the garri. The video was shared on Tiktok by @rotimi_stephen.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Adesiyan Grace said:

"Ever since you made this video, I just come to watch it, get joy and logout. You be vibe I swear."

@iamstainlex commented:

"Imagine the garri just burst."

@Victor Ufuoma Ogbebu said:

"Omor, very generous woman."

@Ikemintergratedfarm said:

"Wow I watched it more than once."

@Mr Niran reacted:

"This one go carry me for 2 weeks."

@H0lamoney_FGM commented:

"My brother e no really matter what we take in. But what really matters is what you pour out. Keep giving them the smiling and happy vibe."

@___priest said:

"The joy as u take turn back ehn. Epic mood. Mission accomplished."

Man dances inside market

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a handsome man went into the market to dance.

He behaved as if he wanted to buy something, however, he went there to dance.

The video gladdened many hearts on social media after it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng