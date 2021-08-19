A young man, Mukarram Haroon, has bought himself a motorcycle from the money he made as a writer in one year and five months

A young man, Mukarram Haroon, has gone online to celebrate his win as a freelance writer. The man said he was able to buy a motorcycle after working for one year and five months.

Making a LinkedIn post about his achievement, Haroon said he is very happy with what he has been able to achieve.

The young man was happy he got a bike. Photo source: LinkedIn/Mukarram Haroon

Source: UGC

You motivated us

He added that his effort working on the freelancing platform, Upwork, has really paid off after he has put in much effort.

Many people took to his comment section to celebrate his achievement, saying they are motivated that he shared about his 'small' win.

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 500 comments and thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Syed Qamar Ali said:

"Trust me having a your own hard earn bike is 1000 times better than company’s maintained car .. Mark my words kid u will have ur own cars, houses & companies if u keep working with same dedications & passion."

Zahid Rafique said:

"You are risk-taker, brave, and quite disciplined. Congrats for buying a new bike."

Asad Nawaz said:

"Time to celebrate. Very good."

Olumide Johnson Ogunleye said:

"Your dream car is on the way, keep pushing and never give up Mukarram Haroon you earned it."

Ali Shahid said:

"Can relate to the feeling. Nothing makes you more proud than your first hard earned ride."

A Nigerian lady worked hard for her car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Aderonke, showed off the new ride she just bought and the reception was massive.

Posting photos of the new ride, the woman revealed that she saved for the duration of 1 year, eight months, and two weeks.

The woman said she is celebrating her small wins, adding that getting the car was not an easy task.

