A corps member in Ogun state ignited the wrath of a camp official after showing up in a very long khaki skirt

In a video, the camp official slammed the corper over her choice of outfit and asked her to leave her sight

Social media users have penned down their thoughts with majority of people kicking against the corps member's decision

A corps member serving in Ogun state has landed in trouble after rocking khaki skirt to orientation camp.

She wore a very long skirt and a long hijab but this didn't go down well with a camp official who spotted her in camp.

In a trending video, the NYSC (National youth service corps) camp official was seen blasting her heavily over her choice of outfit.

Corps member rocks khaki skirt Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

While tackling the lady, the camp official asked her to meet the state coordinator and get a letter from her.

The corps member who was visibly in a sober mood pleaded with the camp official but her pleas fell on deaf ears. The video was shared on instagram by @yabaleftonline.

Source: Legit.ng