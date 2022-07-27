A bride identified as Lamia Al-Labawi has been dumped on her wedding day by the groom on the order of his mum who found her unattractive

Before the undated wedding in Tunisia, Legit.ng learnt that the groom's mother had only seen photographs of the bride-to-be

When the mother-in-law-to-be saw her son's bride at the wedding venue she reportedly ordered him to halt it

A Tunisian wedding was drawn to a halt after the groom's mother ordered her son to dump the bride identified as Lamia Al-Labawi because she was too 'short and 'ugly.'

Mirror.co.uk reports that the groom's met the bride for the first time at the wedding venue having only seen photographs of her before that day.

Upon seeing Lamia in person, the groom's mum was disappointed.

The name of the groom has not been disclosed, while the date the wedding was to hold wasn't stated in local media.

The bride was heartbroken

A heartbroken Lamia took to her blog to lament over the incident, stating that she was surprised by her then fiance's mum's action. She said preparations for the wedding cost her a lot.

According to Pledge Times, Laima is an orphan and had met the groom 4 years ago.

Social media reactions

The incident sparked debate and reactions from netizens on social media.

@official_nat8 said:

"Justice short girls like us this is playing sis don't cry over this God just save you from a stray bullet you wan marry mummy's boy you for hear am for their hand."

@iam_richcard said:

"Waiting women nor go c 4 men hand ? I mean for this short life wey we all suppose just enjoy go back to sleep jejejejeje o."

@skincarealadunni said:

"Make the gurl just waka jeje cos nah sign say the mother go control the marriage wella."

@princessbunmid said:

"Beauty they say is in the eyes of the beholder …… she’s actually beautiful but not to him . Actually better now than never."

