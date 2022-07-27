Nigerians on Twitter are pouring encomiums on a fellow citizen who just bagged a degree from Harvard University against all odds

Aramide Kayode who shared her story on the bird platform is a fresh graduate of Harvard where she bagged a master's degree in education

Soon after she shared her achievement, thousands of Nigerians besieged the tweet and celebrated with her

It is a celebration all the way for Aramide Kayode, a Nigerian lady who just bagged a degree from Harvard University.

As soon as the degree reached her hands, Aramide shared her testimony on the bird platform to the admiration of many Nigerians.

She is appreciative for her success

Sharing her story, Aramide was thankful to God for the feat she has achieved, saying she is proof that God can be trusted.

She wrote:

"Proof that God can be trusted."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react

Her tweet attracted much attention on the bird app as people started congratulating her for her feat. As at the time of writing this story, the tweet has attracted more than 23k likes and thousands of comments.

See some of the comments below:

@graceamoka commented:

"I'm visiting the house just to touch this. Congratulations Harvard superstar... Indeed God can be trusted."

@JohnBossey said:

"Congratulations Aramide. Heights by Great men, won and kept, were not achieved by sudden flight. But they while their companions slept, were toiling upwards in the night. More wins and celebrations to you I pray."

@Estarr_a said:

"Aramide my mentor. I miss seeing your face every Monday evening. Congratulations ma."

@Vicki_smallz clarified:

"Hmm she put in a lot of work for this. I'm not discrediting you, but videos of her teaching and showing how passionate she was about education went viral at that point. This moved many people to support her. You can try re-strategizing. People like to see workings first."

