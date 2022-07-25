Mrs Onokpite Agbaduta, the inspirational mum, who became a bus driver to be able to take care of her kids, has received an award

The recognition came from the Alice Ajisafe Foundation which traced her after she went viral last week

Legit.ng interacted with Mrs Onokpite and she said her story should encourage other women who seem to resign themselves to fate

After going massively viral on the internet, Mrs Onokpite Agbaduta, a commercial bus driver, has been awarded by the Alice Ajisafe Foundation.

The 59-year-old female driver, who plies interstate routes, inspired many social media users with her story of bravery.

She was recognised for her hard work and exemplary parenting. Photo credit: Daily Trust and Mrs Onokpite.

Source: UGC

Her story is exemplary

According to her, she became a driver after her husband passed on in 1991.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A mother of three, Mrs Onokpite has been able to train her children up to the university level from the proceeds of her work.

In a video she shared on Facebook, she appreciated her children for standing by her in her chosen work.

In a separate interview, Mrs Onokpite told Legit.ng that the organisers of the award saw her story and said she must be identified and added to the awardees.

Her children were on the ground to support her as she received the well-deserved recognition.

See her Facebook post below:

Facebook users react

Toyin Adeleke said:

"Mummy, congratulations! God gat your back. Your life is a testimony of a selfless mother."

Bisi Akah commented:

"Congratulations ma. Many more great testimonies in Jesus' mighty name."

Stella Omozele Odukoya said:

"Congratulations my friend and sister. You will live long in good health and sound mind to eat the fruits of your labour in Jesus' name."

Joks Ebireri said:

"Congratulations! Aunty. You deserve the accolade. I've always respected your driving skills. It’s top-notch."

Courageous Nigerian lady becomes a tanker driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady from Nigeria became a tanker driver at the age of 22.

In an interview, the lady named Iyeyemi Adeniran said she loves driving and that she once worked as a Keke rider.

Her story attracted accolades from Nigerians who described her as courageous.

Source: Legit.ng