Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of two soldiers doing some dancing in an uncompleted building

The soldiers reportedly of the Ukrainian army could be seen full-kitted and with a gun as they record their legwork showcase

Many netizens remarked that the soldiers are probably Gen Z folks as they wonder how one would be dancing in what looks like a war front

Two soldiers have sent social media into a frenzy after their recorded display in an uncompleted building was shared on TikTok.

In a viral video shared by @maverickkk78 on TikTok, the soldiers reportedly for Ukraine rocked full military wear and held guns as they danced to Nooran Sisters drill remix produced by Philemon.

The soldiers had a nice dance time. Photo Credit: TikTok/@maverickkk78

Source: UGC

The 15 seconds video started with one of the soldiers placing the video recorded on the floor while the other one watched, ready for their showcase.

Immediately after their video recorder was set, the soldiers broke into quick leg moves and danced in the same steps.

The short clip has garnered over 22 million views with some netizens wondering why the military men would be dancing at what is believed to be a war front.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Pumpkin said:

"Y’all got to understand these people are 18-19 some even 17. They are still untested in the things we are. They are the same age as us."

said:

"Bro pressed the emote button in the middle of a war."

Marcojuncu18 said:

"Imagine your in the year 2389 and your history teacher says he’s gonna teach you about the war between Russia and Ukraine and this pops up in the book."

Trevor.cicco said:

"History books: “ troops dancing to get their mind off of things.”

Thaddeus said:

"What makes this funnier is that ppl could be dying while making these."

BRACE 1960 said:

''We are worried as you make the whole world smile. peace along way."

Source: Legit.ng