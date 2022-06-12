Three pretty female soldiers have taken the internet by storm with htier short but lovely dance clip

The clip shared by one of the ladies on TikTok captured the soldiers doing a robot-like dance while taking different positions

While many persons commended the ladies for their service as soldiers, others found the video offensive

Mixed reactions have greeted a viral video of three female soldiers dancing like robotos.

In the funny TikTok video, the ladies taking different poses in what looks like a lodge danced like robots

They caused a commotion online with their dancing. Photo Credit: TikTok/@miss_shimere

The video was captioned, ''we're ready for Ukraine.''

One of the ladies backed the camera and climbed a window-like structure as she did her own robot-move to the song Listen To Me Now by Nghigiango.

The video gained massive traction and has been watched over a million times. It has also received criticisms and commendation from netizens.

Social media reactions

Mishel Ortega❤️ said:

"Hey out of curiosity can a soldier teach a civilian how to fight like how she was taught or is illegal?(I have a friend who’s going to the army)."

user4292875586760 said:

"The haters should go do something for their countries too."

Honeyy said:

"The audacity of the people in these comments ‍♀️when a man does this it okay but when a women does it they not ready or playing around."

victoria reynolds said:

"Everyone’s standing them but i know dam*n well if they were men the whole comments section would be: thank you for your service."

Chungus said:

"I’ve seen a lot of guys whos in the military posting funny tiktoks and no one saids anything but when women soldiers post a vid dancing its a problem?"

Video of dancing female soldiers sparks debate on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of female soldiers dancing had gone viral and got many talking.

The military women showed off dance moves while in their force uniform and boots in what looks like a lodge.

In the short clip shared by @lindaikejiofficial on Instagram, the ladies backed the camera as they twerked hard to local music playing in the background Reports say the female soldiers captured in the video are allegedly from Zimbabwe.

The dance clip sparked a debate on social media.

