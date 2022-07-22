The United States Vice President Kamala Harris melted hearts on social media with her gift to a little boy

The number two US citizen surprised the lad by gifting and putting on him her signed American flag pin

As if that surprise wasn't memorable enough, she went on to pose for pictures with the boy's family members

A video capturing US Vice President Kamala Harris' encounter with a little boy has got netizens emotional.

The cute video shared by TikTok page @kamalaharris.usa was captioned, "sobbing!! This is the sweetest."

Harris gifted the lad her official flag pin. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kamalaharris.usa

In the clip, Harris flanked by her security details was about to enter her official vehicle when she changed course upon noticing a cheering small group of people across the road.

She moved closer as she waved at them to acknowledge their cheering.

As she neared them, a lady seized the opportunity to introduce her boy who is 11 years old to the number two US citizen.

Harris interacted with the kid, unpinned her American flag pin that sits on her blazer lapel and pinned it on the boy's cloth. She told the kid how cute it is that he has the pin as it is also signed.

This excited the lad's people. Harris also took pictures with them.

Social media reactions

Mskonceited said:

"OMG OMG I’m speechless a moment that lil girl will never forget that priceless moment will make her get into politics."

sdgsadnmjjkllllo said:

"That little girl felt so special bc most of the time they don’t especially with being natural. Thank you madam for taking a few second to do this."

Richard said:

"And that is a blessing for the Vice P to stop and interact with your child. Fame starts like that."

HD said:

"Her security’s blood pressure is probably always through the roof."

Fionafinallyhastiktok said:

"Security shi*t*ting themselves when she just walked round the car door."

