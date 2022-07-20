An Oyinbo lady who is on a volunteering mission in Uganda was treated to a surprise on the occasion of her birthday

The unsuspecting celebrant was scattered with water from all sides from her black acquaintances as she entered a compound

The lady put up a hilarious defense as she collected a spray gun from a man while enjoying the moment

A white lady has taken to social media to share how people in her host community celebrated her birthday.

The unidentified lady who is a volunteer in Uganda was treated to a water bash, a popular way of celebrating birthdays in some African countries including Nigeria.

They celebrated her birthday in style. Photo Credit: TikTok/@anana.real

Source: UGC

In the clip, she was entering a compound with a little kid when people already in waiting hit her from all sides with water.

One man used a water spray gun, while others rained water on her using plastic containers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lady would later participate in the fun by collecting the spray gun from the man and 'launching water attacks' with it. Sharing the clip online, she wrote:

"Yes, Ugandans are fond of pouring water on the birthday person! This is such a fun way to celebrate and get surprised! Thanks to my family here ❤️We also ate cake and danced so hahahaha."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Nana Abena Wiredua A said:

"We do this a lot in Ghana..... We call it ponding..... So we pond you when its your birthday..... Gloria."

Musa42 said:

"I believe that kind of happiness is brought by you, keep up the good work. I love the way how those guys are joyful."

Brajessie1 said:

"The way the boy who welcomed u ran after entering .

"He couldn't risk even a single drop of water on him."

kadeneithan said:

"I miss that Country lol , I spent 11 yrs there I also miss Posho only Ugandans can relate."

mamman613 said:

"Oi this make me miss Uganda so much iven that red sand all over I miss that so much!!"

Young man stoned sachet water by a group of people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man was 'mercilessly' stoned sachet water by people to mark his birthday.

In the clip shared on Twitter by @favogbuji, the unidentified man was pursued and halted at the point he noticed he was surrounded.

The men, without care, mercilessly hit him on all sides with pure water with some going as far as stoning him with a full bag of water.

After failed attempts at shielding himself from their bashing, he took to his heels but was stopped right in his tracks by one who grabbed his two legs, and with the help of another, they flung him to the ground.

Source: Legit.ng